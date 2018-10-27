AURORA | Grandview’s matchup with Cherry Creek epitomized the best of Friday Night Lights and the Wolves came away shining the brightest.

Senior Dayne Prim caught two of his three touchdown passes from sophomore Jacob Burr on the night in the fourth quarter and overtime and Burr’s touchdown toss to senior Hayden Isenhart stood up to give Grandview a 28-21 victory at electric Legacy Stadium.

Bruins’ sophomore Chase Penry couldn’t hold onto a pass in the end zone on fourth down and coach John Schultz’s Wolves survived to claim the Metro East conference championship and improve their stock in the upcoming Class 5A state playoffs.

Down 14-0 in the late stages of the fourth quarter after two turnovers on punt muffs and very little time of possession, Grandview (9-1, 4-1 in Metro East) mounted a scoring drive that ended up in Prim’s first touchdown catch with under a minute left in the half. Isenhart and junior Jordan Smith snared one-handed passes on the drive to keep it going.

The Wolves’ defense stymied Cherry Creek (9-1, 4-1) to give the offense a chance to tie the game up and that happened with 3 minutes, 14 seconds, left in regulation when Prim skied to bring in a high pass from Burr with only his right hand. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty led to a long return for the Bruins, but they were unable to score sending the game to the extra period.

Prim caught a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first overtime as Grandview matched the touchdown run by Cherry Creek’s Jayle Stacks, then turned around and scored again on Burr’s eight-yard pass to a wide open Isenhart in the back of the end zone.

The Wolves’ defense forced a 4th-and-goal from the 12 yard-line and Penry was unable to hang onto a pinpoint pass from Alex Padilla to end the game.

GRANDVIEW 28, CHERRY CREEK 21

Score by quarters:

Cherry Creek 7 7 0 0 7 0 — 21

Grandview 0 7 0 7 7 7 — 28

SCORING

First quarter

Cherry Creek — Alex Padilla 1 yard run (Mac Willis kick), 4:48

Second quarter

Cherry Creek — Chase Penry 18 yard pass from Padilla (Willis kick), 4:01

Grandview — Dayne Prim 35 yard pass from Jacob Burr (Cobi Wood kick), 45.9

Fourth quarter

Grandview — Prim 8 yard pass from Burr (Wood kick), 3:14

First overtime

Cherry Creek — Jayle Stacks 4 yard run (Willis kick)

Grandview — Prim 10 yard pass from Burr (Wood kick)

Second overtime

Grandview — Hayden Isenhart 8 yard pass from Burr (Wood kick)