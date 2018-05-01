AURORA | Yet another former Grandview High School football standout has a chance to play in the National Football League.

Austin Fleer, a 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive lineman who has been at Colorado Mesa University for the past four seasons, has agreed to an undrafted free agent contract with the Cincinnati Bengals after a visit Sunday according to Grandview head coach John Schultz.

Fleer wasn’t selected in the three-day NFL draft that concluded Saturday, but the two-time All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference first team selection got his chance with the Bengals as a free agent.

Fleer had a tall frame in his time at Grandview, but he has put on a good deal of size since he graduated in 2013. In the 2012 season, Fleer was listed at 244 pounds for the Wolves. He’s now over the 300-pound mark.

Grandview already has a presence in the NFL, as linebacker Eddie Yarbrough is currently with the Buffalo Bills, the Chicago Bears’ roster includes wide receiver Tanner Gentry, the Carolina Panthers signed tight end Evan Baylis and defensive lineman Mike Pennel is with the New York Jets.

Former Gateway standout Zack Golditch, also an offensive lineman, also has signed as an undrafted free agent. Golditch, a 6-foot-5, 295-pounder, who started 38 games at Colorado State, has a chance with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cherokee Trail product Jacob Martin — who just wrapped up his career at Temple — represented Aurora in the draft when the Seattle Seahawks took him in the sixth round with the No. 186 overall selection.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports