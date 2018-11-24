AURORA | In a game as wild as the weather conditions at Legacy Stadium, Grandview fell two points short of Valor Christian in a remarkable Class 5A state football semifinal Saturday.

The Wolves and Eagles opened the game in sunshine, but a blustery wind that helped produce a combined 37 points for the teams that had it at their backs eventually blew in a snowstorm that made for a dramatic ending.

Fifth-seeded Grandview got within two points with 32.2 seconds left when sophomore quarterback Jacob Burr found senior wide receiver Dayne Prim open in the end zone, but Valor Christian’s Chase Lopez intercepted Burr’s two-point conversion pass and the top-seeded Eagles recovered the ensuing onside kick to hold on for a 31-29 win.

Coach John Schultz’s Grandview team finished the season 11-2 and came a step shy of moving into the 5A state championship game for the first time since 2007.

Valor Christian improved to 13-0 and will take on No. 3 Cherry Creek (12-1) in the 5A state championship game, set for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Mile High Stadium.

(1) VALOR CHRISTIAN 31, (5) GRANDVIEW 29

Score by quarters:

Valor Christian 21 0 7 3 — 31

Grandview 0 16 0 13 — 29

SCORING

First quarter

Valor Christian — Marcus Staples 52 yard pass from Luke McCaffrey (Brian Brogan kick), 10:52

Valor Christian — Zain Zinicola 22 yard pass from McCaffrey (Brogan kick), 6:26

Valor Christian — Gavin Sawchuk 39 yard run (Brogan kick), 4:05

Second quarter

Grandview — Noah Schmidt 15 yard run (Cobi Wood kick), 6:32

Grandview — Trevor Greenlee block punt recovery in end zone (run failed), 5:08

Grandview — Ian Oltman 54 yard field goal, 10.2

Third quarter

Valor Christian — McCaffrey 45 yard run (Brogan kick), 3:15

Fourth quarter

Grandview — Jordan Billingsley 12 yard run (Wood kick), 8:19

Valor Christian — Brogan 28 yard field goal, 4:22

Grandview — Dayne Prim 11 yard pass from Jacob Burr (pass failed), 32.2