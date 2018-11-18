AURORA | On the frozen tundra of Legacy Stadium, the Grandview and Eaglecrest football teams wrote another memorable chapter in a rivalry that gets better with age.

The Wolves and Raptors pushed, pulled, slipped and slid their way through a quarterfinal contest in the Class 5A state playoffs — their first postseason meeting — until only one Aurora team remained standing.

Senior Jordan Billingsley scored two of his three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a two-yard plunge into the end zone with 6 minutes, 21 seconds, remaining and the defense held strong in crunch time as fifth-seeded Grandview knocked off fourth-seeded Eaglecrest 26-22.

Coach John Schultz’s Wolves (11-1) snapped a three-game losing streak to the Raptors — which included a 36-35 loss in Metro East League play — and earned its way into the semifinals for the second straight season.

Grandview will play host to top-seeded Valor Christian (12-0) — which it knocked off in last season’s quarterfinals — with a chance to return to the state title game for the first time since the program’s only state championship back in 2007.

Eaglecrest, which lost to Grandview for the first time since the 2015 season, had its outstanding season end at 10-2.

The Raptors got a touchdown on their first offensive play from senior quarterback Dylan James and led 22-13 going into the fourth quarter after senior Isaiah Emecheta scored his second touchdown of the game, but couldn’t close it out.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

(5) GRANDVIEW 26, (4) EAGLECREST 22

Score by quarters:

Grandview 7 6 0 13 — 26

Eaglecrest 7 8 7 0 — 22

SCORING

First quarter

Grandview — Jordan Billingsley 7 yard run (Cobi Wood), 11:17

Eaglecrest — Dylan James 84 yard run (Taylor Gomez kick), 10:56

Second quarter

Eaglecrest — Isaiah Emecheta 1 yard run (Emecheta run), 6:03

Grandview — Noah Schmidt 5 yard run (pass failed), 1:07

Third quarter

Eaglecrest — Emecheta 1 yard run (Gomez kick), 33.9

Fourth quarter

Grandview — Billingsley 22 yard pass from Jacob Burr (Wood kick), 11:52

Grandview — Billingsley 2 yard run (pass failed), 6:21