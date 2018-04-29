AURORA | Former Gateway football star Zack Golditch now has the chance he’s sought to play at the highest level.

Golditch just wrapped up an outstanding career playing on the offensive line at Colorado State and though he wasn’t selected in the seven-round 2018 NFL Draft that wrapped up Saturday, he took the Los Angeles Chargers up on an offer to sign as an undrafted free agent.

It’s a route many players have taken to success.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pound Golditch earned his way onto the All-Mountain West Conference first team in 2017 as a senior, when he started all 13 games for the Rams, qualifiers for the New Mexico Bowl. He played in 43 games total over four seasons — 38 of them starts — after he spent the 2013 season with a redshirt.

Golditch, however, was most proud of his nominations for both the AFCA Good Works Team and the Wuerffel Trophy, both of which recognize athletes as citizens off the football field.

At Gateway, Golditch became one of the main faces of the Olys on the football field with his domination along the lines on both sides of the ball and also won two state championships in the discus.

His recovery from the bullet that went through his neck during the Aurora Theater Shooting in July of 2012, is one of the most inspiring stories of the worst tragedy in Aurora’s history.

Golditch was the subject of a powerful ESPN draft feature called “The Dreamer.”

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter:@aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports