Football: GALLERY — 2018 Hog Wars

AURORA | Images from the 2018 Hog Wars strength and teamwork competition among offensive and defensive linemen — aka ‘Hogs’ — from Aurora prep football programs. Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK each had at least one team in the competition. Host Rangeview won the event by four points over Eaglecrest to take its fourth straight Hog Wars title and 11th overall in 14 years. (Photos by Courtney Oakes & Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
Gateway’s Isaiah Abbey yells as he locks out an attempt during the “log” press at the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Aurora Central competes in the firetruck push at the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Rangeview’s No. 1 team competes in the tug-o-war at the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Vista PEAK competes in the tug-o-war at the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Eaglecrest’s Jake Wiley lifts a monster truck tire during the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Gateway competes in the monster truck tire relay at the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Rangeview’s No. 2 team competes in the farmer’s carry relay at the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Gateway competes in the monster truck tire relay at the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Rangeview’s participants in the 2018 Hog Wars competition hold the championship trophy on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Daunte Robbins, of Cherokee Trail, participates in the log lift June 11 at Rangeview High School during the 2018 Hog Wars. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)
Daverreen Johnson, of Central High School, competes in the sled push June 11 at Rangeview High School during the 2018 Hog Wars. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)
Jake Wiley, of Eaglecrest High School, competes in the sled push June 11 at Rangeview High School during the 2018 Hog Wars. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)
Surrounded by cheering teammates, Vista PEAK’s Montral Hamrick competes in the farmers carry June 11 at Rangeview High School during the 2018 Hog Wars. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)
Marques Clopton, of Hinkley High School, competes in the farmers carry June 11 at Rangeview High School during the 2018 Hog Wars. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)
Anthony Flowers of Cherokee Trail, participates in the log lift June 11 at Rangeview High School during the 2018 Hog Wars. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)
Domonic Menchaca, from Rangeview High School, competes in the monster truck tire flip June 11 at Rangeview High School during the 2018 Hog Wars. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)
Donovan Jarmon, of Vista Peak, competes in the monster truck tire flip June 11 at Rangeview High School during the 2018 Hog Wars. (Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)
Gateway’s Isaiah Abbey makes an attempt during the “log” press at the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Gateway’s Isaiah Abbey locks out an attempt during the “log” press at the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
As head coach Joe Johnson, right, looks on, Cherokee Trail’s No. 2 team competes in the farmer’s carry at the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Eaglecrest’s Barrett “Bear” Miller lifts up a monster truck tire during the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Gateway gets ready to make an attempt during the “log” press at the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Eaglecrest’s Reece Atteberry gets under a monster truck tire during the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Eaglecrest’s Matt Youngblood gets his knee under a monster truck tire during the 2018 Hog Wars competition held on July 11, 2018, at Rangeview High School. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)
Related