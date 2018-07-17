Football: GALLERY — 2018 Hog Wars

AURORA | Images from the 2018 Hog Wars strength and teamwork competition among offensive and defensive linemen — aka ‘Hogs’ — from Aurora prep football programs. Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Gateway, Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK each had at least one team in the competition. Host Rangeview won the event by four points over Eaglecrest to take its fourth straight Hog Wars title and 11th overall in 14 years. (Photos by Courtney Oakes & Philip B. Poston/Sentinel)

