AURORA | From a laundry list of quality Division I football programs, Eaglecrest offensive lineman Barrett “Bear” Miller chose Stanford Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound offensive lineman had a laundry list of suitors and standing offers from Colorado — where teammate Jake Wiley committed earlier this summer — Colorado State, Duke, Hawaii, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, Washington and Washington State, but chose another Pac-12 school in Stanford.

“It was a real tough process and I had some great offers, but Stanford has been my dream school,” Miller told the Sentinel shortly after he made his announcement via social media.

“I think I made the right choice and I’m really feeling it right now.”

New Eaglecrest head coach Dustin Delaney — who replaced Mike Schmitt, who guided the Raptors to last season’s Class 5A state championship game — will rely heavily on an offensive line that features Miller, Wiley and junior Reece Atteberry as he implements a triple-option offense.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports