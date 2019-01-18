CENTENNIAL | One year after hiring a new head coach for the football program, Eaglecrest High School announced it’s latest choice Friday in Shawn Marsh.

A 15-year coaching veteran who most recently coached at Grand Junction Central, Marsh will take over a program that is coming off a trip to the Class 5A state quarterfinals in 2018.

“We are excited to welcome Shawn Marsh to Eaglecrest High School,” Eaglecrest athletic director Vince Orlando said in a statement. “Coach Marsh is a great fit for our school and community. We are confident that he will provide outstanding leadership for our young men and lead our program to continued success in the coming years.”

The Raptors hired Dustin Delaney from Kansas prior to last season to fill a post vacated by Mike Schmitt, who moved to Pennsylvania after leading the program to the 2017 5A state championship game.

Delaney surprisingly stepped down after just one game and Garrett Looney — who started the season as the offensive coordinator — did an admirable job in leading Eaglecrest to N 8-1 mark in the remaining nine games of the regular season, to a first round playoff win over Lakewood and into the quarterfinals where it lost a tight game to Grandview.

