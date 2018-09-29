AURORA | The Eaglecrest football team has faced adversity head on since the first week of the 2018 season, so even a 21-point deficit against rival Grandview didn’t shake the Raptors Friday night.

Down 35-21 with just over four minutes left in the third quarter in front of an absolutely packed house at Legacy Stadium, the Raptors erased that deficit and then some, as junior Isaiah Emecheta’s two-point conversion run gave them the difference in a thrilling 36-35 victory over the Wolves.

Sophomore wide receiver Ty Robinson hauled in a spectacular one-handed 50-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Dylan James, whose successful heave on fourth-and-15 capped a big night for him that included three rushing touchdowns and nearly 300 yards on the ground.

“It was crazy, I just saw the ball come over my hand and I had to lay out for it,” Robinson said. “It was a nice catch, pretty clutch…I saw my quarterback roll out, he looked at me and I knew it was coming my way and I had to make a play.”

Robinson’s play was the most remarkable on a night full of them on both sides of the ball two teams that came into the game undefeated and coming off 50-point outings traded blows.

Not only did the rally produced Eaglecrest’s third straight victory over Grandview, it moved the Raptors to 6-0 overall — 5-0 under interim head coach Garrett Looney, who took over prior to their Week 2 game — and kept alive a now 27-game regular season win streak for the program dating back to the end of the 2015 season.

Eaglecrest’s rally overcame a strong opening three quarters from coach John Schultz’s Wolves, who got three rushing touchdowns from sophomore Noah Schmidt and two from senior Jordan Billingsley.

EAGLECREST 36, GRANDVIEW 35

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 7 7 7 15 — 36

Grandview 14 14 7 0 — 35

SCORING

First quarter

Grandview — Jordan Billingsley 46 yard run (Cobi Wood kick), 10:13

Eaglecrest — Dylan James 67 yard run (Taylor Gomez kick), 8:13

Grandview — Noah Schmidt 2 yard run (Wood kick), 3:46

Second quarter

Grandview — Schmidt 5 yard run (Wood kick), 9:59

Eaglecrest — James 76 yard run (Gomez kick), 9:14

Grandview — Billingsley 6 yard run (Wood kick), 1:16

Third quarter

Grandview — Schmidt 9 yard run (Gomez kick), 4:21

Eaglecrest — JP Luketu 1 yard run (Gomez kick), 1:37

Fourth quarter

Eaglecrest — James 22 yard run (Gomez kick), 5:21

Eaglecrest — Ty Robinson 50 yard pass from James (Isaiah Emecheta run), 24.4