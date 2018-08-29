AURORA | Dustin Delaney has resigned as Eaglecrest head football coach one game into the 2018 season, a move confirmed by athletic director Vince Orlando.

Orlando told The Sentinel that the resignation came from Delaney Wednesday morning and is in effective immediately. He was not able to elaborate on the resignation further as it is a personnel matter within the Cherry Creek School District.

Offensive coordinator Garrett Looney will assume the interim head coaching duties for the remainder of the season. The Raptors opened the year with a 49-35 victory over Highlands Ranch Aug. 24.

“Garrett Looney is our acting head coach moving forward,” Orlando told The Sentinel. “We are excited for the direction this program will take the rest of the season. The success that we expect is still right in front of us.”

Delaney came to Eaglecrest from Kansas, where he was hired to replace former coach Mike Schmitt, who moved to Pennsylvania with his family in the offseason after he guided the Raptors to last season Class 5A state championship game.

Wednesday evening, Delaney took to Twitter to offer his reason for his resignation. His statement included a laundry list of problems he believes exist with the Eaglecrest practice field and lockerrooms among other things.

Delaney wrapped up his Twitter statement saying “I can no longer coach these fine young men because it is not healthy for me, for my family or for the team. I spend all day fighting things for the benefit of kids and can no longer do it. I am exhausted.”

Read Delaney’s full statement, here.

