AURORA | While Class 5A teams open the playoffs, Aurora’s four 4A teams —Aurora Central, Gateway, Hinkley and Vista PEAK — play their final games of the regular season.

For the Bison, the stakes are high as they enter Week 10 in the No. 19 spot in the 4A RPI standings with a 7-2 record. Vista PEAK plays host to a 7-2 Fruita Monument team at 1 p.m. Nov. 3 with a win likely to yield the program’s first-ever trip to the postseason.

A Bison win would create a three-way tie atop the Pioneer League with Standley Lake and Fruita Monument and all three teams would have beaten each other.

A home win over Thornton at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 would give Hinkley (5-4) its sixth victory, which would be as many as the program has had in the past four seasons combined and also the highest total of wins in at least 15 seasons.

