AURORA | The only thing that made Cherokee Trail football coach Joe Johnson happy Friday night was the final score of his team’s Class 5A state playoff game.

The 11th-seeded Cougars prevailed over No. 22 Poudre 37-31 in double overtime at Legacy Stadium to advance to the second round, but some uncharacteristic play in the late stages of the game caused Johnson plenty of chagrin and created a nailbiter of a finish.

Cherokee Trail allowed a 14-point lead to get away in the late stages of the fourth quarter, but got touchdown passes from sophomore Jayden LaVigne to senior Sean Roberts and junior Donovan Swift in the overtime period and came up a winner when junior Matty Bartels came up with an interception in the end zone to turn the Impalas away.

The Cougars improved to 8-3 overall and moved into a second round matchup against sixth-seeded Ralston Valley (8-2).

Johnson wasn’t pleased with his team’s preparation leading up to the game in light of the fact that Cherokee Trail blanked Poudre 35-0 in non-league play earlier.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

(11) CHEROKEE TRAIL 37, (22) POUDRE 31 (2OT)

Score by halves:

Poudre 3 0 7 14 7 0 — 31

Cher. Trail 10 7 0 7 7 6 — 37

SCORING

First quarter

Cherokee Trail — Sean Roberts 28 yard field goal

Poudre — Nate Wood field goal, 2:52

Second quarter

Cherokee Trail — Roberts 4 yard pass from Jayden LaVigne (Roberts kick), 4:37

Cherokee Trail — Matty Bartels 67 yard interception return (Roberts kick), 0:30

Third quarter

Poudre — Tate Satterfield 3 yard run (Wood kick), 7:18

Fourth quarter

Cherokee Trail — Donovan Swift 9 yard pass from LaVigne (Roberts kick), 9:31

Poudre — Josiah Stribling 1 yard run, 4:58

Poudre — Duante Davis 22 yard pass from Sergio Tarango, 0:40

Overtime

Poudre — Satterfield 2 yard run (Wood kick)

Cherokee Trail — Roberts 10 yard pass from LaVigne (Roberts kick)

Second overtime

Cherokee Trail — Swift 10 yard pass from LaVigne (kick blocked)