AURORA | Jacob Martin isn’t the first former Cherokee Trail football player to get a shot to play in the National Football League — his brother Josh has that distinction — but he is the first draft pick with roots at the school.

Jacob Martin, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman from Temple University, had his named called by the Seattle Seahawks Saturday in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Martin, the only product of an Aurora high school to be taken in the seven rounds of the three-day draft, was selected by the Seahawks with the 188th overall selection.

In 50 career games at Temple, Martin made 80 total tackles, 17.5 for a loss, including 11.5 sacks. As a senior in 2017, he earned second team All-American Athletic Conference with a performance that included a team-high eight sacks.

Martin graduated from Cherokee Trail, where he played under coach Monte Thelen. He was part of the best two-year stretch in Cougars’ history, when they went a combined 22-5 and made back-to-back runs to the Class 5A state semifinals. Martin racked up 55 tackles in his junior season of 2012, when Cherokee Trail made its only 5A state championship game appearance and lost 9-0 to Christian McCaffrey-led Valor Christian.

A 44-tackle, 5.5-sack campaign as a senior in 2013 helped Martin earn his opportunity at Temple.

Welcome to league little bro @JacobSpeaks_ ! Now the real work begins! #FootballIsFamily https://t.co/ePAykTjdLv — Josh Martin (@joshmartin95) April 29, 2018

Josh Martin, also a Cherokee Trail grad, went undrafted out of Columbia in 2013 before he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He had short stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before landing with the New York Jets in 2015.

Josh Martin signed a two-year, $4.3 million contract extension with the Jets last March.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports