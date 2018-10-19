AURORA| Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 9 of the 2018 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 9 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

4A Metro League: Gateway (1-6, 1-1) at Montrose (7-0, 2-0), 6 p.m.

Metro 10: Westminster (6-2, 6-1) vs. Rangeview (1-7, 1-6) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Metro East: Cherokee Trail (7-1, 2-1) at Cherry Creek (8-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.

Metro East: Overland (1-7, 0-3) vs. Grandview (7-1, 2-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Metro 10: Smoky Hill (8-0, 7-0) vs. Mountain Range (3-5, 2-5) at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

4A Pioneer League: Vista PEAK (6-1, 2-0) vs. Standley Lake (5-2, 2-0) at NAAC, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 20

4A Pioneer League: Fruita Monument (5-2, 2-0) at Hinkley (4-3, 0-2), 1 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

Eaglecrest 35, Arapahoe 7

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 7 14 7 7 — 35

Arapahoe 7 0 0 0 — 7

Eaglecrest highlights: Dylan James 2 rushing touchdowns; Isaiah Emecheta 2 rushing touchdowns; Jalen Stewart rushing touchdown

Ponderosa 43, Aurora Central 8

Score by quarters:

Ponderosa 13 7 16 7 — 43

Aurora central 0 0 0 8 — 8

Aurora Central highlights: Raul Varela passing touchdown

Regis Jesuit 45, Fountain-Fort Carson 14

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 14 14 14 3 — 45

Ftn.-Fort Carson 0 7 7 0 — 14

Regis Jesuit highlights: Kiahn Martinez 3 rushing touchdowns; Nicco Marchiol 2 passing touchdowns; Gordan McKeehan rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown; Jackson Connelly receiving touchdown