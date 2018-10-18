AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 9 of the 2018 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 9 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

South League: Regis Jesuit (4-4, 3-0) at Fountain-Fort Carson (5-3, 3-0), 6 p.m.

4A Metro League: Ponderosa (5-2, 2-0) vs. Aurora Central (1-6, 0-2) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Metro East: Arapahoe (4-4, 0-3) vs. Eaglecrest (7-1, 2-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 19

4A Metro League: Gateway (1-6, 1-1) at Montrose (7-0, 2-0), 6 p.m.

Metro 10: Westminster (6-2, 6-1) vs. Rangeview (1-7, 1-6) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Metro East: Cherokee Trail (7-1, 2-1) at Cherry Creek (8-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.

Metro East: Overland (1-7, 0-3) vs. Grandview (7-1, 2-1) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Metro 10: Smoky Hill (8-0, 7-0) vs. Mountain Range (3-5, 2-5) at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

4A Pioneer League: Vista PEAK (6-1, 2-0) vs. Standley Lake (5-2, 2-0) at NAAC, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 20

4A Pioneer League: Fruita Monument (5-2, 2-0) at Hinkley (4-3, 0-2), 1 p.m.