AURORA| Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2018 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 7 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Eaglecrest 51, Overland 8

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 23 14 7 7 — 51

Overland 8 0 0 0 — 8

Overland highlights: Mark Thrower 59 yards passing, passing touchdown; Jalon’e Rice 40 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Stephone’ Smiley 62 yards rushing

Gateway 39, Aurora Central 24

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 3 7 0 14 — 24

Gateway 6 14 7 12 — 39

Aurora Central highlights: Adonis Cannon 160 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Michael Thompson 76 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Osvaldo Portillo field goal. Gateway highlights: Marvon Odunoye 164 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Antwuan Smith 49 yards rushing, rushing touchdown, 70 yards passing, passing touchdown; Michael Trejo interception return touchdown; Tyvon Phipps receiving touchdown

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

Smoky Hill (6-0) vs. Denver East (5-1) at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK (4-1) at Hinkley (4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Grandview (5-1) at Cherokee Trail (6-0), 7 p.m.

Rangeview (1-5) vs. Northglenn (3-3) at 5-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.

Legend (3-3) at Regis Jesuit (2-4), 7 p.m.