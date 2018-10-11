AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 8 of the 2018 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 8 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 11

Hinkley (4-2, 0-1) vs. Standley Lake (4-2, 1-0) at NAAC, 4 p.m.

Boulder (2-5, 2-4) vs. Rangeview (1-6, 1-5) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Adams City (0-6, 0-5) vs. Smoky Hill (7-0, 6-0) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Gateway (1-5, 1-0) vs. Ponderosa (3-2, 1-0) at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Grandview (6-1, 1-1) vs. Arapahoe (4-3, 0-2) at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

Heritage (5-1, 0-1) vs. Aurora Central (1-5, 0-1) at APS Stadium, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail (6-1, 1-1) vs. Overland (6-1, 1-1) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Cherry Creek (7-0, 2-0) vs. Eaglecrest (7-0, 2-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Centaurus (2-4, 0-1) vs. Vista PEAK (5-1, 1-0) at APS Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

Regis Jesuit (3-4, 2-0) vs. Doherty (3-4, 2-0) at Garry Berry Stadium, 1 p.m.