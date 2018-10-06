AURORA| Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2018 prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 7 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY, OCT. 5
Grandview 28, Cherokee Trail 0
Score by quarters:
Grandview 14 0 7 7 — 28
Cher. Trail 0 0 0 0 — 0
Grandview highlights: Jordan Billingsley 3 rushing touchdowns; Cade Bruckman receiving touchdown; Jacob Burr passing touchdown
Northglenn 13, Rangeview 7
Regis Jesuit 36, Legend 7
Smoky Hill 30, Denver East 20
Score by quarters:
Smoky Hill 0 0 9 21 — 30
Denver East 14 0 0 6 — 20
Smoky Hill highlights: David Hoage rushing touchdown, blocked punt return touchdown; Xavier Gulick interception return touchdown; Elisha Brown 2 field goals
Vista PEAK 10, Hinkley 3
THURSDAY, OCT. 4
Eaglecrest 51, Overland 8
Score by quarters:
Eaglecrest 23 14 7 7 — 51
Overland 8 0 0 0 — 8
Overland highlights: Mark Thrower 59 yards passing, passing touchdown; Jalon’e Rice 40 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Stephone’ Smiley 62 yards rushing
Gateway 39, Aurora Central 24
Score by quarters:
Aur. Central 3 7 0 14 — 24
Gateway 6 14 7 12 — 39
Aurora Central highlights: Adonis Cannon 160 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Michael Thompson 76 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Osvaldo Portillo field goal. Gateway highlights: Marvon Odunoye 164 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Antwuan Smith 49 yards rushing, rushing touchdown, 70 yards passing, passing touchdown; Michael Trejo interception return touchdown; Tyvon Phipps receiving touchdown