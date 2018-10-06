Gateway wide receiver Tyvon Phipps (23) makes an over-the-shoulder catch over Aurora Central defender Barran Moore during the fourth quarter of the Olys’ 39-24 Homecoming football win over the Trojans on Oct. 4, 2018, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Phipps continued into the end zone after he made the catch for a 30-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Antwuan Smith. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA| Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2018 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 7 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

Grandview 28, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by quarters:

Grandview  14  0  7  7 — 28

Cher. Trail     0  0  0  0 —  0

Grandview highlights: Jordan Billingsley 3 rushing touchdowns; Cade Bruckman receiving touchdown; Jacob Burr passing touchdown

Northglenn 13, Rangeview 7

Regis Jesuit 36, Legend 7

Smoky Hill 30, Denver East 20

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill     0  0  9  21 — 30

Denver East  14  0  0   6 — 20

Smoky Hill highlights: David Hoage rushing touchdown, blocked punt return touchdown; Xavier Gulick interception return touchdown; Elisha Brown 2 field goals

Vista PEAK 10, Hinkley 3

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

Eaglecrest 51, Overland 8

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest  23  14  7  7 — 51

Overland      8   0  0  0 —   8

Overland highlights: Mark Thrower 59 yards passing, passing touchdown; Jalon’e Rice 40 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Stephone’ Smiley 62 yards rushing

Gateway 39, Aurora Central 24

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central  3    7  0  14 — 24

Gateway       6  14  7  12 — 39

Aurora Central highlights: Adonis Cannon 160 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Michael Thompson 76 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Osvaldo Portillo field goal. Gateway highlights: Marvon Odunoye 164 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Antwuan Smith 49 yards rushing, rushing touchdown, 70 yards passing, passing touchdown; Michael Trejo interception return touchdown; Tyvon Phipps receiving touchdown

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR