AURORA| Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2018 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 7 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

Grandview 28, Cherokee Trail 0

Score by quarters:

Grandview 14 0 7 7 — 28

Cher. Trail 0 0 0 0 — 0

Grandview highlights: Jordan Billingsley 3 rushing touchdowns; Cade Bruckman receiving touchdown; Jacob Burr passing touchdown

Northglenn 13, Rangeview 7

Regis Jesuit 36, Legend 7

Smoky Hill 30, Denver East 20

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 0 9 21 — 30

Denver East 14 0 0 6 — 20

Smoky Hill highlights: David Hoage rushing touchdown, blocked punt return touchdown; Xavier Gulick interception return touchdown; Elisha Brown 2 field goals

Vista PEAK 10, Hinkley 3

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

Eaglecrest 51, Overland 8

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 23 14 7 7 — 51

Overland 8 0 0 0 — 8

Overland highlights: Mark Thrower 59 yards passing, passing touchdown; Jalon’e Rice 40 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Stephone’ Smiley 62 yards rushing

Gateway 39, Aurora Central 24

Score by quarters:

Aur. Central 3 7 0 14 — 24

Gateway 6 14 7 12 — 39

Aurora Central highlights: Adonis Cannon 160 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Michael Thompson 76 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Osvaldo Portillo field goal. Gateway highlights: Marvon Odunoye 164 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Antwuan Smith 49 yards rushing, rushing touchdown, 70 yards passing, passing touchdown; Michael Trejo interception return touchdown; Tyvon Phipps receiving touchdown