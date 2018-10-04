AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 7 of the 2018 prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 7 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, OCT. 4
Aurora Central (1-4) vs. Gateway (0-5) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest (6-0) vs. Overland (1-5) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 5
Smoky Hill (6-0) vs. Denver East (5-1) at All-City Stadium, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK (4-1) at Hinkley (4-1), 6:30 p.m.
Grandview (5-1) at Cherokee Trail (6-0), 7 p.m.
Rangeview (1-5) vs. Northglenn (3-3) at 5-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.
Legend (3-3) at Regis Jesuit (2-4), 7 p.m.