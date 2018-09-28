AURORA| Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2018 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 6 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

Monarch 42, Gateway 7

Score by quarters:

Monarch 14 21 0 7 — 42

Gateway 0 0 0 7 — 7

Gateway highlights: Marvon Odunoye 114 yards rushing, 53 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Antwuan Smith passing touchdown

Regis Jesuit 35, Chaparral 0

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 0 14 14 7 — 35

Chaparral 0 0 0 0 — 0

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

Golden (3-1) vs. Aurora Central (1-3) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail (5-0) vs. Arapahoe (4-1) at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest (5-0) vs. Grandview (5-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Overland (1-4) at Cherry Creek (5-0), 7 p.m.

Rangeview (1-4) at Prairie View (0-5), 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK (4-0) vs. Dakota Ridge (1-3) at Jeffco Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

Hinkley (4-0) at George Washington (2-2), 11 a.m.

Boulder (2-3) vs. Smoky Hill (5-0) at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.