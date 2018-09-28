Gateway quarterback Antwuan Smith #2 (right) carries the ball in the red zone while running back Marvin Odunoye #24 (left) runs alongside in the Olys Week 6 football game against Monarch at Aurora Public Schools Stadium on Sept. 27, 2018. Gateway lost to Monarch 42-7. (Photo by Geoff Ziegler/The Sentinel)

AURORA| Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 6 of the 2018 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 6 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

Monarch 42, Gateway 7

Score by quarters:

Monarch  14  21  0  7 — 42

Gateway    0   0  0  7 —   7

Gateway highlights: Marvon Odunoye 114 yards rushing, 53 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Antwuan Smith passing touchdown

Regis Jesuit 35, Chaparral 0

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit  0  14  14   7 — 35

Chaparral     0    0    0   0 —  0

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

Golden (3-1) vs. Aurora Central (1-3) at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail (5-0) vs. Arapahoe (4-1) at LPS Stadium, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest (5-0) vs. Grandview (5-0) at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Overland (1-4) at Cherry Creek (5-0), 7 p.m.
Rangeview (1-4) at Prairie View (0-5), 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK (4-0) vs. Dakota Ridge (1-3) at Jeffco Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

Hinkley (4-0) at George Washington (2-2), 11 a.m.
Boulder (2-3) vs. Smoky Hill (5-0) at Stutler Bowl, 1 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR