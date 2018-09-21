AURORA| Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2018 prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 5 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, SEPT. 20
Rangeview 35, Adams City 14
Score by quarters:
Adams City 0 0 0 14 — 14
Rangeview 21 7 7 0 — 35
Rangeview highlights: Ethan Fray 87 yards receiving, 2 receiving touchdowns; Reece Berkey 2 passing touchdowns; Trey Rogers 139 yards rushing, 2 rushing touchdowns; Osvaldo Caloca fumble recovery touchdown
FRIDAY, SEPT. 21
Aurora Central vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Arvada West vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Standley Lake, 7 p.m.
Horizon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 22
Lakewood at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.
Far Northeast Warriors vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.