AURORA| Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 5 of the 2018 prep football season:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 20

Adams City vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 21

Aurora Central vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Arvada West vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Grandview at Mullen, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Standley Lake, 7 p.m.

Horizon at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

Lakewood at Cherokee Trail, 6 p.m.

Far Northeast Warriors vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.