Rangeview’s Ethan Fray (4) tackles Mountain Range’s Luke Kylander during the Raiders’ 20-14 Week 4 football loss on Sept. 13, 2018, at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. (Photo by Geoff Ziegler/Sentinel)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2018 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 4 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

Mountain Range 20, Rangeview 14

Score by quarters:

Mtn. Range  7  6  0  6 — 20

Rangeview   0  2  6  6 — 14

Rangeview highlights: Reece Berkey 166 yards passing, passing touchdown; Ethan Fray 64 yard receiving touchdown; Trey Rogers rushing touchdown

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

Kennedy at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Overland vs. Fossil Ridge at Rocky Mountain H.S., 7 p.m.
Poudre at Cherokee Trail (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Smoky Hill (Homecoming) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 1 p.m.
Gateway vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.

