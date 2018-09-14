AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2018 prep football season:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
AURORA’S WEEK 4 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, SEPT. 13
Mountain Range 20, Rangeview 14
Score by quarters:
Mtn. Range 7 6 0 6 — 20
Rangeview 0 2 6 6 — 14
Rangeview highlights: Reece Berkey 166 yards passing, passing touchdown; Ethan Fray 64 yard receiving touchdown; Trey Rogers rushing touchdown
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
Kennedy at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Overland vs. Fossil Ridge at Rocky Mountain H.S., 7 p.m.
Poudre at Cherokee Trail (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Smoky Hill (Homecoming) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 15
Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 1 p.m.
Gateway vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.