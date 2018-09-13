AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2018 prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 4 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, SEPT. 13
Mountain Range vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 14
Kennedy at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.
Overland vs. Fossil Ridge at Rocky Mountain H.S., 7 p.m.
Poudre at Cherokee Trail (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Prairie View vs. Smoky Hill (Homecoming) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 15
Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 1 p.m.
Gateway vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.