AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 4 of the 2018 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 4 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, SEPT. 13

Mountain Range vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

Kennedy at Hinkley, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Legacy at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Overland vs. Fossil Ridge at Rocky Mountain H.S., 7 p.m.

Poudre at Cherokee Trail (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Prairie View vs. Smoky Hill (Homecoming) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Mullen, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

Fountain-Fort Carson vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 1 p.m.

Gateway vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.