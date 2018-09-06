AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 3 of the 2018 prep football season. Will be updated as results come in:

AURORA’S WEEK 3 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6



Overland 20, Aurora Central 0

Score by quarters:

Overland 6 7 7 0 — 20

Aur. Central 0 0 0 0 — 0

Overland highlights: Mark Thrower 2 passing touchdowns; Jalon’e Rice 2 receiving touchdowns; Jawan Lacour rushing touchdown

FRIDAY, SEPT. 7

Hinkley vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Horizon at North Stadium, 7 p.m.

Grandview vs. Mountain Vista at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 8

Vista PEAK vs. Palmer at Garry Berry Stadium, 10 a.m.

Rangeview vs. Far Northeast Warriors at Evie Garrett Dennis E-12 Campus, 1 p.m.