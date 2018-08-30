Vista PEAK sophomore Travion Franklin, right, tries to bring down Mesa Ridge quarterback Kyle Gaster during the first half of the Bison’s 20-18 win over the Grizzlies on Aug. 30, 2018. Vista PEAK kicked off Week 2 of the prep football season for Aurora teams. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Week 2 of the 2018 Aurora prep football season. Will be updated as results come in:

THURSDAY, AUG. 30

Vista PEAK 20, Mesa Ridge 18

Score by quarters:

Mesa Ridge  0  3  3  12 — 18

Vista PEAK   7  7  0    6 — 20

Vista PEAK highlights: Gene Sledge 100 yard rushing, rushing touchdown; Jaderris Carr 88 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Dennis Flippin 48 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Victor Owens 48 yards passing, passing touchdown

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

Aurora Central vs. Standley Lake at NAAC, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Las Vegas High School, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Overland at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 1

Northridge at Hinkley, 1 p.m.

