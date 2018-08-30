AURORA | Scoreboard for Week 2 of the 2018 Aurora prep football season. Will be updated as results come in:
THURSDAY, AUG. 30
Vista PEAK 20, Mesa Ridge 18
Score by quarters:
Mesa Ridge 0 3 3 12 — 18
Vista PEAK 7 7 0 6 — 20
Vista PEAK highlights: Gene Sledge 100 yard rushing, rushing touchdown; Jaderris Carr 88 yards rushing, rushing touchdown; Dennis Flippin 48 yards receiving, receiving touchdown; Victor Owens 48 yards passing, passing touchdown
FRIDAY, AUG. 31
Aurora Central vs. Standley Lake at NAAC, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Las Vegas High School, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Overland at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
Northridge at Hinkley, 1 p.m.