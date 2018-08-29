AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2018 prep football season:
THURSDAY, AUG. 30
Mesa Ridge vs. Vista PEAK at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 31
Aurora Central vs. Standley Lake at NAAC, 4 p.m.
Gateway at Las Vegas High School, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Rangeview at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Fountain-Fort Carson, 7 p.m.
Grandview vs. Highlands Ranch at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Mountain Vista at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Overland at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 1
Northridge at Hinkley, 1 p.m.