Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 11 of the 2018 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 11 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

4A Metro League: Gateway (1-8, 1-3) at Denver South (3-6, 1-3), 4 p.m.

4A Metro League: Aurora Central (1-8, 0-4) at Montrose (8-1, 3-1), 6 p.m.

4A Pioneer League: Thornton (2-7, 1-3) at Hinkley (4-5, 0-4), 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A state playoffs

First round: Poudre (4-6) at Cherokee Trail (7-3), 7 p.m.

First round: Smoky Hill (10-0) at Regis Jesuit (6-4), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

4A Pioneer League: Fruita Monument (7-2, 4-0) vs. Vista PEAK (7-2, 3-1) at APS Stadium, 1 p.m.