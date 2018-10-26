AURORA| Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 10 of the 2018 prep football season:

Arapahoe 44, Overland 7

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 14 13 7 14 — 44

Overland 0 0 7 0 — 7

Eaglecrest 28, Cherokee Trail 14

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 0 14 7 7 — 28

Cher. Trail 0 7 7 0 — 14

Eaglecrest highlights: Isaiah Emecheta 2 rushing touchdowns; Dylan James rushing touchdown; Jalen Stewart rushing touchdown. Cherokee Trail highlights: Jayden LaVigne passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Donovan Swift receiving touchdown

Vista PEAK 30, Thornton 0

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 7 10 6 7 — 30

Thornton 0 0 0 0 — 0

Vista PEAK highlights: Victor Owens 2 passing touchdowns; Malek Jackson receiving touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr 2 rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdown; Noah Karwacki 30 yard field goal

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

Aurora Central at Denver South, 4 p.m.

Heritage vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Centaurus, 7 p.m.

Westminster vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

Rangeview vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 1 p.m.