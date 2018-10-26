Overland sophomore quarterback Kai Ilela heads upfield after he eluded an Arapahoe defender during the second half of the Trailblazers’ 44-7 Metro East loss to the Warriors on Oct. 25, 2018, at Stutler Bowl. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA| Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 10 of the 2018 prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 10 PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Arapahoe 44, Overland 7

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe  14  13   7  14 — 44

Overland     0    0   7    0 —  7

Eaglecrest 28, Cherokee Trail 14

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest  0  14  7  7 — 28

Cher. Trail  0    7  7  0 — 14

Eaglecrest highlights: Isaiah Emecheta 2 rushing touchdowns; Dylan James rushing touchdown; Jalen Stewart rushing touchdown. Cherokee Trail highlights: Jayden LaVigne passing touchdown, rushing touchdown; Donovan Swift receiving touchdown

Vista PEAK 30, Thornton 0

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  7  10  6  7 — 30

Thornton     0    0  0  0 —  0

Vista PEAK highlights: Victor Owens 2 passing touchdowns; Malek Jackson receiving touchdown; Ja’Derris Carr 2 rushing touchdowns, receiving touchdown; Noah Karwacki 30 yard field goal

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

Aurora Central at Denver South, 4 p.m.
Heritage vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Centaurus, 7 p.m.
Westminster vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

Rangeview vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 1 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR