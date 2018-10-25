AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 10 of the 2018 prep football season:
AURORA’S WEEK 10 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, OCT. 25
Arapahoe vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Thornton, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 26
Aurora Central at Denver South, 4 p.m.
Heritage vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Centaurus, 7 p.m.
Westminster vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 27
Rangeview vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 1 p.m.