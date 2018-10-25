AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 10 of the 2018 prep football season:

AURORA’S WEEK 10 PREP FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

Arapahoe vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Thornton, 7 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherokee Trail, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

Aurora Central at Denver South, 4 p.m.

Heritage vs. Gateway at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Creek vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Hinkley at Centaurus, 7 p.m.

Westminster vs. Smoky Hill at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

Rangeview vs. Denver East at All-City Stadium, 1 p.m.