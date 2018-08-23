AURORA | Scoreboard for Week 1 of the 2018 Aurora prep football season. Will be updated as results come in:

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Cherokee Trail 26, Rock Canyon 9

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail 0 14 0 12 — 26

Chaparral 0 6 3 0 — 9

Cherokee Trail highlights: Grant Ciccarone 2 touchdown passes; Torrey Sanders 90 yard kickoff return touchdown; Sean Roberts receiving touchdown; Sam Hart receiving touchdown; Malik Sparrow rushing touchdown; Matty Bartels 2 interceptions

Grandview 38, Chaparral 6

Score by quarters:

Chaparral 0 0 0 6 — 6

Grandview 0 17 21 0 — 38

Grandview highlights: Dayne Prim 2 receiving touchdowns; Jordan Billingsley rushing touchdown; Noah Schmidt rushing touchdown

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Regis Jesuit at Barron Collier (Fla.) 5 p.m.

Northfield vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rangeview vs. ThunderRidge at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

Gateway vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, 6 p.m.