AURORA | Scoreboard for Week 1 of the 2018 Aurora prep football season. Will be updated as results come in:
THURSDAY, AUG. 23
Cherokee Trail 26, Rock Canyon 9
Score by quarters:
Cher. Trail 0 14 0 12 — 26
Chaparral 0 6 3 0 — 9
Cherokee Trail highlights: Grant Ciccarone 2 touchdown passes; Torrey Sanders 90 yard kickoff return touchdown; Sean Roberts receiving touchdown; Sam Hart receiving touchdown; Malik Sparrow rushing touchdown; Matty Bartels 2 interceptions
Grandview 38, Chaparral 6
Score by quarters:
Chaparral 0 0 0 6 — 6
Grandview 0 17 21 0 — 38
Grandview highlights: Dayne Prim 2 receiving touchdowns; Jordan Billingsley rushing touchdown; Noah Schmidt rushing touchdown
FRIDAY, AUG. 24
Regis Jesuit at Barron Collier (Fla.) 5 p.m.
Northfield vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rangeview vs. ThunderRidge at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 25
Gateway vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, 6 p.m.