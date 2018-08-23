Cherokee Trail senior running back Malik Sparrow bursts through the heart of the Rock Canyon defense on his way to a big gain during the first quarter of the Cougars’ 29-6 non-league Week 1 football win on Aug. 23, 2018, at EchoPark Stadium in Parker. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel)

AURORA | Scoreboard for Week 1 of the 2018 Aurora prep football season. Will be updated as results come in:

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Cherokee Trail 26, Rock Canyon 9

Score by quarters:

Cher. Trail  0  14  0  12 — 26

Chaparral  0    6  3    0 —   9

Cherokee Trail highlights: Grant Ciccarone 2 touchdown passes; Torrey Sanders 90 yard kickoff return touchdown; Sean Roberts receiving touchdown; Sam Hart receiving touchdown; Malik Sparrow rushing touchdown; Matty Bartels 2 interceptions

Grandview 38, Chaparral 6

Score by quarters:

Chaparral   0    0    0  6 —  6

Grandview  0  17  21  0 — 38

Grandview highlights: Dayne Prim 2 receiving touchdowns; Jordan Billingsley rushing touchdown; Noah Schmidt rushing touchdown

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Regis Jesuit at Barron Collier (Fla.) 5 p.m.
Northfield vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rangeview vs. ThunderRidge at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

Gateway vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, 6 p.m.

