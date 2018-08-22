AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2018 prep football season:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports
THURSDAY, AUG. 23
Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
Chaparral vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 24
Regis Jesuit at Barron Collier (Fla.) 5 p.m.
Northfield vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rangeview vs. ThunderRidge at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 25
Gateway vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, 6 p.m.