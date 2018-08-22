AURORA | Schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2018 prep football season:

THURSDAY, AUG. 23

Cherokee Trail vs. Rock Canyon at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

Chaparral vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 24

Regis Jesuit at Barron Collier (Fla.) 5 p.m.

Northfield vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Highlands Ranch vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rangeview vs. ThunderRidge at Shea Stadium, 7 p.m.

Smoky Hill vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 25

Gateway vs. Chatfield at Jeffco Stadium, 6 p.m.