AURORA | Half of Aurora’s six undefeated football teams stayed that way after Week 6 of the season, as Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest and Smoky Hill each came out victorious.

The Raptors took one other city team out of the unbeaten equation with a thrilling one-point win over Grandview, while the Cougars and Buffaloes won comfortably.

Besides the Wolves, Hinkley and Vista PEAK fell from the ranks of the unbeaten after losses in competitive contests.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 6 FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

AURORA CENTRAL: The Trojans played without starting quarterback Kurt Gallup and were held off the scoreboard offensively, though Anthony Wilson’s fumble return for a touchdown gave Aurora Central (1-5) its lone score in a 42-7 loss to Golden Sept. 28 at APS Stadium. Next up: vs. Gateway (0-5) at APS Stadium, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m.

CHEROKEE TRAIL: Malik Sparrow racked up 236 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to help the Cougars get to 6-0 with a 34-10 road win against Arapahoe Sept. 28 at Littleton Public Schools Stadium. Jayden Lavigne stepped in for injured Grant Ciccarone at quarerback and threw touchdown passes to Sean Roberts and Jeordon Holmes. Next up: vs. Grandview (5-1) at Legacy Stadium, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

EAGLECREST: The Raptors (6-0) won their 27th consecutive regular season game in dramatic fashion, as they outlasted rival Grandview 36-35 Sept. 28 at Legacy Stadium. Isaiah Emecheta’s 2-point conversion run provided the winning points following Dylan James’ 50-yard touchdown pass to Ty Robinson on 4th-and-15. James rushed for 291 yards and three scores. (Recap and box score). Next up: vs. Overland (1-5) at Stutler Bowl, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

GATEWAY: Marvon Odunoye had 167 yards of total offense and got the Olys on the scoreboard for the first time this season with a touchdown reception, but it came too late in a 42-7 loss to Golden Sept. 27 at APS Stadium. Next up: vs. Aurora Central (1-5) at APS Stadium, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m.

GRANDVIEW: The Wolves built a 21-point lead against Eaglecrest in a Metro East showdown Sept. 28 at Legacy Stadium, but watched the Raptors score the final 22 points in a 36-35 defeat. Noah Schmidt rushed for three touchdowns and Jordan Billingsley scored twice. (Recap and box score). Next up: vs. Cherokee Trail (6-0) at Legacy Stadium, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

HINKLEY: The Thunderbirds suffered their first loss Sept. 29 at All-City Stadium with a 24-8 loss at the hands of George Washington. Dorian Fox rushed for the lone touchdown for Hinkley (4-1), which also scored on safety. Next up: vs. Vista PEAK (4-1) at APS Stadium, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.

OVERLAND: The Trailblazers (1-5) faced an unbeaten Cherry Creek team celebrating its Homecoming Sept. 28 at Stutler Bowl and fell 45-0 in Metro East League play. Delano Dickerson had two interceptions for Overland. Next up: vs. Eaglecrest (6-0) at Stutler Bowl, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.

RANGEVIEW: The Raiders dropped a 34-14 Metro East road game at Prairie View Sept. 28 to fall to 1-5 on the season. Next up: vs. Northglenn at 5-Star Stadium, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

REGIS JESUIT: The Raiders (2-4) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 35-0 road win over Chaparral to open South League play Sept. 27. Joe D’Angelo threw touchdown passes to Jackson Connelly and Bryce Sloan and Kiahn Martinez scored in his return from injury. Geno Macias and Clay Nanke scored defensively. Next up: vs. Legend at Lou Kellogg Stadium, Oct. 5, 7 p.m.

SMOKY HILL: The Buffaloes extended their unbeaten start to 6-0 with a 41-0 Metro 10 win over Boulder Sept. 28 at Stutler Bowl. Transfer Leslie Richardson III made his debut at quarterback for Smoky Hill and threw three touchdown passes, two to Alec Pinkowski, Obie Sanni rushed for a long touchdown and Vincent King scored via interception return for Buffs. Next up: vs. Denver East (5-1) at All-City Stadium, Oct. 5, 4 p.m.

VISTA PEAK: The previously undefeated Bison held the lead in the closing stages of their road game against Dakota Ridge Sept. 27, but ceded a late touchdown and fell 18-13. Victor Owens threw a touchdown pass to Sammy Kane and Montral Hamrick rushed for a score for Vista PEAK, which dropped to 4-1. Next up: vs. Hinkley (4-1) at APS Stadium, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m.