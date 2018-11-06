PHOENIX | The Arizona Cardinals signed Gateway High School graduate and Aurora theater shooting survivor Zack Golditch to the active roster on Monday.

Ravaged by injuries along the offensive line all season, the Cardinals inked the 6-foot-6, 290-pound Golditch off of the practice squad of the Indianapolis Colts.

Golditch — an All-Mountain West Conference first team selection as a senior at Colorado State — is already well-traveled in NFL circles, even though he has yet to take a snap in the regular season game.

The Los Angeles Chargers inked the 23-year-old to an unrestricted free agent contract after he went undrafted and subsequently cut him after training camp in the final rounds of cuts. Golditch signed with the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, then was cut in mid-October and ended up on the Colts practice squad a short time later.

The Cardinals, who placed offensive lineman John Wetzel on injured reserve with a neck injury on Saturday, came calling for Golditch, who could be signed by another team off the practice squad only if he was placed on the 53-active roster.

Arizona (2-6) comes off a bye week with a road game against the Kansas City Chiefs Nov. 11.

Over the summer, Golditch spent plenty of time in Aurora as he attended a National Letter of Intent Signing Day ceremony at Gateway, helped run a camp put on by the Olys and coach Taylor Calvert along with another undrafted free agent in Phillip Lindsay, another player from Aurora who is now starring as a rooking with the Denver Broncos.

Golditch also popped in at the Hog Wars strength and teamwork competition for Aurora prep offensive linemen that he used to star in, signed autographs in a session at Mike’s Stadium Sportscards and more during his time in town.

