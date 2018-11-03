AURORA | Results and schedule for the 2018 Class 5A state football playoffs, which began on Nov. 2, 2018. Times and locations will be updated as they become available. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2018 CLASS 5A STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

QUADRANT 1

Second round (Completed by Nov. 10)

Game 17: NO. 16 REGIS JESUIT (7-4) at No. 1 Valor Christian (10-0)

Game 18: No. 9 Fairview (10-1) at No. 8 ThunderRidge (8-2)

Quarterfinals (Completed by Nov. 17)

Game 25: Winner Game 17 vs. Winner Game 18

First round



Game 2: NO. 16 REGIS JESUIT 48, NO. 17 SMOKY HILL 14



Game 3: No. 9 Fairview 31, No. 24 Denver East 7

QUADRANT 2

Second round (Completed by Nov. 10)

Game 19: Winner Game 6 at NO. 4 EAGLECREST (9-1)

Game 20: No. 21 Legacy (5-6) at NO. 5 GRANDVIEW (9-1)

Quarterfinals (Completed by Nov. 17)

Game 26: Winner Game 19 vs. Winner Game 20

First round



Game 6: No. 20 Lakewood (3-7) vs. No. 13 Arapahoe (5-5), 1 p.m., Nov. 3, Littleton Public Schools Stadium

Game 7: No. 21 Legacy 33, No. 12 Mullen 24

QUADRANT 3

Second round (Completed by Nov. 10)

Game 21: No. 15 Highlands Ranch (4-7) at No. 2 Columbine (10-0)

Game 22: No. 10 Arvada West (7-4) at No. 7 Pomona (6-4)

Quarterfinals (Completed by Nov. 17)

Game 27: Winner Game 21 vs. Winner Game 22

First round



Game 10: No. 15 Highlands Ranch 28, No. 18 Doherty 7

Game 11: No. 10 Arvada West 25, No. 23 Legend 7

QUADRANT 4

Second round (Completed by Nov. 10)

Game 23: Winner Game 14 at No. 3 Cherry Creek (9-1)

Game 24: NO. 11 CHEROKEE TRAIL (8-3) at No. 6 Ralston Valley (8-2)

Quarterfinals (Completed by Nov. 17)

Game 28: Winner Game 23 vs. Winner Game 24

First round



Game 14: No. 19 Fountain-Fort Carson (5-5) vs. No. 14 Castle View (7-3), 1 p.m., Nov. 3, Douglas County Stadium

Game 15: NO. 11 CHEROKEE TRAIL 37, No. 22 Poudre 31 (2OT)



Semifinals (Completed by Nov. 24)

Game 29: Winner Game 25 vs. Winner Game 26

Game 30: Winner Game 27 vs. Winner Game 28

Championship (Dec. 1)

Game 31: Winner Game 29 vs. Winner Game 30