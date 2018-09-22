AURORA | Kenny Foster has had Division I men’s basketball programs interested in him since before he even played a minute of varsity basketball at Smoky Hill.

After three outstanding seasons with the Buffaloes, he has determined which D-I program he believes suits him best.

Foster, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward who helped Smoky Hill reach the Great 8 of last season’s Class 5A state basketball tournament, used social media to announce his commitment to the University of Wyoming Friday night.

“I want to thank every coaching staff that has taken the time to recruit me,” Foster’s message posted to Twitter said. “The love I have been shown by each and every university has made this decision extremely difficult for me. However, after a lot of thought and consideration, I’m truly blessed to say I have decided to further my education and basketball career at the University of Wyoming!”

Coach Allen Edwards’ Cowboys have posted back-to-back 20-win seasons and made it to the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament last season.

In Foster, Wyoming is getting a three-time All-Centennial League first team selection and three-time Sentinel A-Town All-Star Game participant who has averaged 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game for his career.

Foster’s brother, Chase, just finished his senior season at the University of San Francisco.

Foster is the first boys basketball player from an Aurora school to commit to Wyoming since Austin Conway, who signed with the basketball team out of Overland, but has moved over to play for the school’s football team.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports