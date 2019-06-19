Lian Ramiro will have a permanent green light to shoot for the Grandview boys basketball team in the upcoming winter season and the senior-to-be guard looks ready to take full advantage.

Working towards generating more interest from Colorado programs, Ramiro put a full arsenal of skills — including deadly outside shooting — on display as the Wolves went 6-0 to win the annual C3 Challenge summer tournament June 13-15 at Heritage High School.

Coach Michael Rogers’ team played without some of its expected regulars, but Ramiro and fellow senior-to-be Caleb McGill were the driving forces as Grandview went on to beat Mountain Vista to win the tournament title.

