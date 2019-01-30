AURORA | It wasn’t quite like practice — especially with an upset of top-ranked Chaparral in the balance — but Payton Egloff trusted his preparation when he stepped to the free throw line for the last time Tuesday night.

The Regis Jesuit senior guard earned his way to the line with just 0.2 seconds remaining with a chance to break a deadlock in what had been a back-and-forth Continental League slugfest.

Egloff’s first attempt bounced out, but his second one settled in the net and it stood up as the winning point as the streaking Raiders — unranked in the most recent CHSAANow.com poll — completed a huge rally in crunch time on their way to a 64-63 win over the top-ranked Wolverines.

“I felt good, I was confident I was going to make at least one of them,” Egloff said. “It was a pretty loud gym, but I’ve practiced this 100 times and I practice it every day, so I knew at least one of them was going to fall.”

Egloff finished with just three points on the night, but his free throw extended a winning streak to seven games for coach Ken Shaw’s Raiders, who improved to 11-7 overall and sit alone atop the Continental League standings at 5-0.

Senior Jamil Safieddine scored all of his team-high 22 points in the second half — including 14 in a fourth quarter in which Regis Jesuit rallied from a seven-point deficit inside the final two minutes — senior Matt Wheelock added 18 and senior Daniel Carr 13.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

REGIS JESUIT 64, (1) CHAPARRAL 63

Score by quarters:

Chaparral

Regis Jesuit 16 7 16 25 — 64

Chaparral 11 16 16 20 — 63

CHAPARRAL (63)

Kobe Sanders 3 2-2 9, Tizell Lewis 0 2-4 2, Dalton Waldron 1 1-5 3, Tanner Giles 4 1-2 9, Bryce Matthews 9 5-9 23, Joseph Dalton 3 2-2 11, Drew Baller 2 0-0 6. Totals 22 13-24 63.

REGIS JESUIT (64)

Jamil Safieddine 5 11-13 22, Payton Egloff 1 1-3 3, Daniel Carr 3 5-6 13, Bohden O’Shaughnessy 3 0-3 6, Matt Wheelock 7 0-0 18, Galan 1 0-0 2, Blakeley Stoughton 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 17-25 64.

3-point field goals — Chaparral (6): Dalton 3, Baller 2, Kobe Sanders; Regis Jesuit (7): Matt Wheelock 4, Daniel Carr 2, Jamil Safieddine. Total fouls — Chaparral 21, Regis Jesuit 16. Fouled out — Chaparral: Tizell Lewis, Sanders. Technical fouls — None.