AURORA | The first official NCAA certified scholastic event for boys basketball players in Colorado and the region took place June 28-30 at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora and the adjacent Fox Ridge Middle School.

The Centennial State Grandstand — one of 10 live events held across the country — attracted 174 players from Colorado, California, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas and Wyoming to display their skills in front of more than 50 colleges coaches from the Division I ranks on down.

After a combine on the opening night, the pool of participants got divided into 10-player teams and contested two days of games, with volunteer Colorado coaches heading the teams. In the mix was a large contingent of Aurora’s top talent, including Overland senior-to-be Graham Ike, who made the all-tournament team.

Centennial League Grandstand photo gallery (photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

Besides Ike, the Trailblazers also had Kaleb Chaney and Trevon Deden in the mix; Grandview had seniors-to-be Caleb McGill, Lian Ramiro and C.J. Thomas; Smoky Hill had Quinten Rock, Jalen Weaver, Jordan Whitaker, DeAngelo Horn, Dylan Sanders and Terrell Smith entered; Rangeview’s group featured Speller twins Christian and Christopher plus Cade Palmer, Cherokee Trail had a trio in as well in Isaac Tesfaye, Travis Gray and Connor Yslas as did Eaglecrest in Ty Robinson, Zion Ruckard and Skylar Wilson and AJ LaCabe represented Vista PEAK.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 CENTENNIAL STATE GRANDSTAND

All-tournament team: Jaxon Pillich (Texas), GRAHAM IKE (COLORADO), Dominique Clifford (Colorado), Kobe Sanders (Colorado), Logan McLaughlin (Texas). Most Valuable Player: Javonte Johnson