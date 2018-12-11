ARVADA | Bracket and schedule for the 2018 Ralston Valley Roundup boys basketball tournament, scheduled to be played Dec. 11-14, 2018, at Ralston Valley High School. Will be updated as results come in. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2018 RALSTON VALLEY ROUNDUP BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY, DEC. 11

Upper bracket

First round: AURORA CENTRAL vs. Pomona, 3:30 p.m.

First round: Legacy vs. Westminster, 5 p.m.

Lower bracket

First round: Standley Lake vs. Ralston Valley, 6:30 p.m.

First round: Rampart vs. Mountain Range, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 13

Consolation semifinal: Standley Lake/Ralston Valley loser vs. Rampart/Mountain Range loser, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: AURORA CENTRAL/Pomona loser vs. Legacy/Westminster loser, 5 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Standley Lake/Ralston Valley winner vs. Rampart/Mountain Range winner, 6:30 p.m.

Championship semifinal: AURORA CENTRAL/Pomona winner vs. Legacy/Westminster winner, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 14

Placing games

Seventh-place, 3:30 p.m.

Fifth-place, 5 p.m.

Third-place, 6:30 p.m.

Championship, 8 p.m.