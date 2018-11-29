HIGHLANDS RANCH | Results and schedule for the 2018 Mountain Vista/Rock Canyon Tip-Off basketball tournament scheduled for Nov. 28-Dec. 1, 2018, at Mountain Vista and Rock Canyon high schools. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2018 MOUNTAIN VISTA/ROCK CANYON TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 28

Upper bracket

First round: Rock Canyon 87, Rampart 25

First round: Rocky Mountain 50, CHEROKEE TRAIL 43

Lower bracket

First round: Mountain Vista 78, Ralston Valley 65

First round: Chatfield 62, Liberty 55

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

Consolation semifinal: Rampart vs. CHEROKEE TRAIL at Rock Canyon, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: Ralston Valley vs. Liberty at Mountain Vista, 4:30 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Rocky Mountain at Rock Canyon, 7:30 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Chatfield at Mountain Vista, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

Placing games (locations TBD)

Seventh-place, 12:30 p.m.

Third-place, 12:30 p.m.

Fifth-place, 3:30 p.m.

Championship, 3:30 p.m.