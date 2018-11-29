DENVER | Schedule for the 2018 Denver Tip-Off basketball tournament scheduled for Nov. 28-Dec. 1, 2018, at Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson high schools. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 DENVER TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 28

Upper bracket

First round: Castle View 67, GATEWAY 41

First round: Thomas Jefferson 91, Regis Groff 18

Lower bracket

First round: Prairie View 54, Ponderosa 51

First round: Lincoln 89, Falcon 67

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

Championship semifinal: Castle View at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Prairie View at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: GATEWAY vs. Regis Groff at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: Ponderosa vs. Falcon at Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 1

Placing games (at Lincoln)

Seventh-place, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place, 11:30 a.m.

Third-place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2:30 p.m.