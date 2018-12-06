LAKEWOOD | Schedule and results for the 2018 Bear Creek Invitational boys basketball tournament schedule to be played Dec. 6-8, 2018, at Bear Creek H.S. Results will be updated as they come in. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2018 BEAR CREEK INVITATIONAL BOYS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY, DEC. 6

Upper bracket

First round: Lakewood vs. VISTA PEAK, 3:30 p.m.

First round: Arapahoe vs. Fruita Monument, 5 p.m.

Lower bracket

First round: Falcon vs. Grand Junction Central, 6:30 p.m.

First round: HINKLEY vs. Bear Creek, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 7

Consolation semifinal: Lakewood/VISTA PEAK loser vs. Arapahoe/Fruita Monument loser, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinal: Falcon/G.J. Central loser vs. HINKLEY/Bear Creek loser, 5 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Lakewood/VISTA PEAK winner vs. Arapahoe/Fruita Monument winner, 6:30 p.m.

Championship semifinal: Falcon/G.J. Central winner vs. HINKLEY/Bear Creek winner, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 8

Placing games

Seventh-place, 10 a.m.

Fifth-place, 11:30 a.m.

Third-place, 1 p.m.

Championship, 2:30 p.m.