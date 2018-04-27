GREENWOOD VILLAGE | The Grandview baseball team faced some serious adversity and got through it early in Thursday afternoon’s Centennial League visit to Cherry Creek.

The Wolves allowed three runs to the Bruins in the second inning, but limited the damage enough to give themselves a chance to come back. Grandview did just that, as it scored five times in the fourth and twice more in the sixth for a 7-3 win.

Coach Scott Henry’s Grandview team pounded out 14 hits, which was enough to help offset five errors committed behind senior starting pitcher Gino Vigil and senior reliever Anders Lamphere.

Lamphere ended up with the victory as he worked through 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Senior Luke La Flam and sophomore Tony Castonguay each recorded three of the Wolves’ 14 hits, while juniors Amare Smith and Jayden Martinez also had a pair of base hits apiece and combined for 3 RBI.

Six different Grandview players scored runs and five had at least one RBI.

Winners of five straight, the Wolves (10-5) moved to 3-3 in the Centennial League ahead of its home game against Mullen Friday to conclude league play.

All Centennial League teams turn around and begin the Centennial League Challenge, a three-game mini tournament, on Saturday.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

GRANDVIEW 7, CHERRY CREEK 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Grandview 000 502 0 — 7 14 5

Cherry Creek 030 000 0 — 3 2 1

WP — Grandview: Anders Lamphere (5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K). LP — Cherry Creek: Nathan Mitchell (3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).