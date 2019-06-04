DENVER | Thirteen of Aurora’s top prep baseball talents get a time to shine in the wake of the recently completed 2019 season as they’ve been picked for the annual Colorado Rockies Futures Game.

The annual contest — scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Coors Field — features the Black Team comprised entirely of players that just completed their senior seasons against the Purple Team, which includes a variety of underclassmen.

More than 70 players from all over the state were selected by Colorado coaches and members of the Rockies organization to play in a game scheduled for nine innings and is free to the public. Doors at Gate D at Coors Field open to the public at 1 p.m.

The Purple Team has the most Aurora players on it as seven underclassmen were selected, including four from recently crowned Class 5A state champion Regis Jesuit.

Representing the Raiders are the winning pitcher in the 5A final, senior-to-be Jacob Thompsen, along with senior-to-be outfielder Ethan O’Donnell (who homered in the title game), senior-to-be pitcher Chase Allen and junior-to-be pitcher Alec Willis.

Also selected to play for the Purple Team are catcher Tony Castonguay and outfielder Isaac Smith of 5A Final Four qualifier Grandview and Smoky Hill infielder Dylan McKee. All three are seniors-to-be.

Regis Jesuit also has four selections on the Black Team, including two more pitchers from its outstanding staff in Notre Dame-bound left-hander Brent DiBiase along with Cisco J.C. signee and right-hander Patrick Strawbridge.

The players that formed the heart of the Raiders’ batting order also got picked in outfielder Geno Macias (an Air Force commitment) and first baseman Caden Wagner, a Penn State signee.

Rounding out the Aurora contingent is sweet-swinging, Lamar C.C.-bound infielder Jose Cintron of Overland as well as uncommitted pitcher Peter Goldy, a multi-sport standout from Grandview.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-755 5 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. FB: Sentinel Prep Sports

2019 COLORADO ROCKIES FUTURES GAME ROSTERS

BLACK ROSTER (SENIORS)

Trey Adams, No. 6, SS/2B, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, B: R, T: R, Ralston Valley (Colorado Mesa); Taylor Aguilar, No. 4, OF, 6-1, 195, B: L, T: L, Northridge (Grand Canyon); Simon Baumgardt, No. 2, SS/2B, 5-11, 165, B: R, T: R, Lakewood (Tulane); Hank Bard, No. 18, C, 6-2, 185, B: L, T: R, Legend (Kentucky); Aaron Berkhoff, No. 24, 3B, 6-0, 175, B: R, T: R, Cheyenne Mountain; Dustin Boone, No. 20, C, 6-0, 170, B: L, T: R, Montrose (South Mountain CC); Justin Boyd, No. 2, SS/OF, 6-1, 190, B: R, T: R, Legend (Oregon State); Clayton Burke, No. 16, P/1B, 6-3, 215, B: R, T: R, Mountain Vista (Daytona State JC); JOSE CINTRON, NO. 13, 3B, 6-1, 185, B: R, T: R, OVERLAND (Lamar CC); Jayden Cordova, No. 9, 2B/OF, 5-9, 165, B: R, T: R, Pueblo West (Metropolitan State); Riley Cornelio, No. 15, P, 6-3, 190, B: R, T: R, Pine Creek (TCU); Charlie Deeds, No. 25, P, 5-11, 175, B: L, T: R, Palmer Ridge (UCCS); BRENT DIBIASE, NO. 13, P, 6-1, 165, B: L, T: L, REGIS JESUIT (NOTRE DAME); Murphy Gienger, No. 33, P, 6-3, 190, B: R, T: R, Douglas County (Mesa CC); PETER GOLDY, NO. 11, P, 6-3, 185, B: R, T: R, GRANDVIEW; Matt Hinnen, No. 27, C, 6-4, 190, B: R, T: R, Green Mountain (Eastern Arizona J.C.); Calvin Hunt, No. 15, P, 6-3, 185, B: R, T: R, Ralston Valley (Arkansas-Little Rock); Sam Ireland, No. 4, P/1B, 6-3, 195, B: R, T: R, Mountain Vista (Minnesota); A.J. Jergensen, No. 16, OF, 6-4, 195, B: R, T: R, Ralston Valley (Univ. of San Diego); Otto Jones, No. 13, C, 5-11, 175, B: R, T: R, Ralston Valley (Washburn); GENO MACIAS, NO. 2, OF, 6-0, 190, B: R, T: R, REGIS JESUIT (AIR FORCE); Zach Macosko, No. 15, P, 6-0, 190, B: R, T: R, Broomfield (Regis University); Grant Magill, No. 5, C, 6-0, 175, B: R, T: R, Mountain Vista (Indiana State); Brice Martinez, No. 2, SS/OF, 5-11, 165, B: R, T: R, Cherry Creek (Metropolitan State); Eric McKnight, No. 17, P/OF, 6-2, 185, B: R, T: R, Heritage (Arkansas-Little Rock); Nathan Mitchell, No. 25, P, 6-5, 180, B: R, T: R, Cherry Creek (Navy); Cade Nelson, No. 30, 6-1, 200, B: L, T: R, Rocky Mountain (Scottsdale CC); Graham Osman, No. 16, P, 6-3, 180, B: L, T: L, Colorado Academy (Arizona State); Brady Renck, No. 12, 2B, 5-11, 155, B: L, T: R, Longmont (Westmont); Spencer Rich, No. 2, SS/OF, 6-1, 175, B: R, T: R, Silver Creek (Daytona State J.C.); Derek Shaver, No. 24, 3B/P, 6-4, 200, B: R, T: R, Grand Junction (Wichita State); Drew Stahl, No. 6, SS/2B, 5-11, 165, B: R, T: R, Mountain Vista (Washington State); PATRICK STRAWBRIDGE, NO. 27, P, 6-5, 190, B: R, T: R, REGIS JESUIT (CISCO J.C.); Jared Ure, No. 12, P, 6-4, 195, B: R, T: R, Eaton (Colorado Mesa); CADEN WAGNER, NO. 21, 1B, 6-3, 215, B: R, T: R, REGIS JESUIT (PENN STATE)

PURPLE ROSTER (UNDERCLASSMEN)

CHASE ALLEN, NO. 9, CLASS OF 2020, P, 6-FOOT-5, 210 POUNDS, B: R, T: R, REGIS JESUIT (MICHIGAN); Landon Boyd, No. 34, Class of 2021, C/3B, 6-0, 190, B: S, T: R, Legend (Oklahoma); Greyson Carter, No. 23, Class of 2021, P, 6-2, 185, B: S, T: R, Fairview; TONY CASTONGUAY, NO. 6, CLASS OF 2020, C, 5-11, 190, B: R, T: R, GRANDVIEW; Alex Champagne, No. 2, Class of 2021, 2B, 5-7, 130, B: L, T: R, Heritage; Dorsey Chatham, No. 21, Class of 2020, P, 6-3, 200, B: L, T: R, Boulder; Clay Cutter, No. 5, Class of 2020, 3B, 5-10, 165, B: R, T: R, Cherry Creek; Brady DeAcutis, No. 18, Class of 2020, P, 6-5, 180, B: L, T: L, ThunderRidge (Texas Tech); Devin Dodson, No. 20, Class of 2020, P, 6-3, 180, B: R, T: R, Cheyenne Mountain; Cade Gebhard, No. 28, Class of 2021, P, 6-2, 160, B: R, T: R, ThunderRidge; Jim Hebensreit, No. 7, Class of 2020, P, 6-3, 180, B: L, T: L, Heritage (Air Force); Jared Hanks, No. 12, Class of 2020, C/OF, 5-10, 170, B: R, T: R, Grand Junction; Trenton Harris, No. 12, Class of 2020, SS/2B, 5-11, 170, B: R, T: R, Broomfield (Northern Colorado); Cameron Hassert, No. 11, Class of 2020, SS/2B, 6-1, 165, B: L, T: R, Silver Creek (Villanova); Dylan Hupfer, No. 2, Class of 2020, OF, 5-10, 165, B: R, T: R, Rocky Mountain; Charlie Jackson, No. 4, Class of 2020, OF, 5-8, 160, B: R, T: R, Silver Creek; Kyle Kahn, No. 12, Class of 2020, P, 5-11, 155, B: R, T: R, ThunderRidge; Cale Lansville, No. 9, Class of 2021, P, 6-0, 185, B: R, T: R, ThunderRidge (LSU); DYLAN MCKEE, NO. 2, CLASS OF 2020, 2B, 5-8, 145, B: R, T: R, SMOKY HILL; Jack Moss, No. 22, Class of 2020, 1B/OF, 6-4, 200, B: L, T: R, Cherry Creek (Virginia); ETHAN O’DONNELL, NO. 28, CLASS OF 2020, OF, 6-1, 185, B: L, T: R, REGIS JESUIT; Ben Perla, No. 4, Class of 2020, 2B/SS, 6-0, 170, B: R, T: R, Cherry Creek; Stevenson Reynolds, No. 7, Class of 2020, 3B/1B, 6-5, 190, B: R, T: R, Palisade; Tyler Robinson, No. 6, Class of 2020, OF, 5-10, 155, B: L, T: L, Cherry Creek; Colby Shade, No. 3, Class of 2020, OF, 6-1, 175, B: R, T: R, Fort Collins; ISAAC SMITH, NO. 3, CLASS OF 2020, OF, 6-3, 190, B: R, T: R, GRANDVIEW; Brogan Stevens, No. 27, Class of 2020, P, 6-4, 210, B: R, T: R, Rocky Mountain; JACOB THOMPSEN, NO. 6, CLASS OF 2020, P/SS, 6-1, 170, B: R, T: R, REGIS JESUIT; Ryan Ure, No. 17, Class of 2020, P/1B, 6-6, 200, B: R, T: L, Eaton; Mike Wegleitner, No. 9, Class of 2020, 3B/P, 6-1, 185, B: L, T: R, Silver Creek; Case Williams, No. 55, Class of 2020, P/1B, 6-3, 210, B: R, T: R, Douglas County (Santa Clara); ALEC WILLIS, NO. 35, CLASS OF 2021, P, 6-5, 200, B: R, T: R, REGIS JESUIT