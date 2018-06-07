DENVER | The hometown Colorado Rockies took a chance on yet another former Regis Jesuit High School prospect Wednesday when it selected Reagan Todd on the third day of the 2018 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft.

Todd, a left-handed pitcher who graduated from Regis Jesuit in 2014, went to the Rockies in the 32nd round of the draft with the No. 966 overall pick.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder spent two seasons at Arizona State — one a redshirt year — to begin his collegiate career, where he made 20 appearances on the mound and went 2-5 with a 6.87 ERA.

Todd joined Colorado Mesa for his junior season, when he went 5-2 with a 3.60 ERA. He was one of four players from the Mavericks (who finished 43-16 overall in the 2018 season) to be picked in the MLB draft, as he followed 17th-round pick Kyle Leahy (St. Louis) and preceded 33rd-round selection Zach McLeod (Baltimore) and 40th-rounder Jake Mielock (Pittsburgh).

The Rockies have made a regular habit of taking players with Regis Jesuit connections in the draft. A couple of Todd’s former teammates were picked by Colorado in recent years, as infielder Max George — who is currently still in the Rockies’ system — was taken in the 2014 draft and pitcher Brent Schwartz was selected in 2015, though he went to Rice.

