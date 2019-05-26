DENVER | For the fourth time in five Class 5A postseason games, the Regis Jesuit baseball team held its opponent scoreless.

Not all shutouts are created equal, however.

Saturday’s 3-0 blanking of Grandview at All-City Stadium — a combined effort of junior starting pitcher Jacob Thompsen and sophomore reliever Alec Willis — brought the Raiders through the first weekend of the Class 5A Championship Series unbeaten and put them in prime position to win their first state title since 2011.

Thompsen threw six shutout innings and Willis closed it out as Regis Jesuit won the all-Aurora battle and snapped Grandview’s 16-game winning streak in the process. Coach Matt Darr’s Raiders will face Mountain Vista May 31 at All-City Stadium in the Final Four.

Geno Macias, Craig Kenny and Ethan O’Donnell each drove in a run in the first two innings and that was enough for Thompsen, who threw his second shutout in as many postseason starts following his victory in the Region 5 title game over Chatfield.

Grandview (19-9) tasted defeat for the first time since April 9 in a loss to Cherry Creek, which will be the Wolves’ opponent May 31 in an elimination game.

Ty Chapman, Peter Goldy and Jayden Martinez each had hits for coach Scott Henry’s Grandview team, which was shut out for the first time this season against a Colorado opponent and for only the third time after they were held scoreless twice on a Spring Break trip to Florida.

The Wolves had the bases loaded in both the fourth and fifth innings, but a double play short-circuited the first rally and an infield pop-up ended the other.

Senior Josh Hojnowski settled in with 4 1/3 scoreless innings after he allowed three runs in the first two innings for Grandview.

Cherry Creek and Mountain Vista won elimination games to join the Final Four.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.