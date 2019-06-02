Baseball: Regis Jesuit tops Cherry Creek to win third all-time state title

DENVER | A mid-game lightning delay only served to delay a championship celebration for the Regis Jesuit baseball team on Saturday.

The Raiders jumped out in front of Cherry Creek at All-City Stadium before weather fittingly asserted itself yet again into spring sports with a lengthy delay, but there was no stopping them once they returned to the field.

Regis Jesuit put up four runs after the delay and finished off an 8-3 victory that brought the program’s first Class 5A state baseball championship since 2011 and third all-time. The Raiders also won the title in AAA — the top classification at the time — in 1988.

Junior starting pitcher Jacob Thompsen put the finishing touches on an outstanding postseason performance with his third victory in as many playoff starts, while junior Chase Allen and sophomore Alec Willis closed out it out for coach Matt Darr’s team, which finished 25-6 overall.

Junior Ethan O’Donnell homered and junior Craig Kenny drove in two more runs with a double in the fourth inning. O’Donnell, senior Geno Macias and junior Owen Best had two hits apiece for the Raiders.

Before the weather delay, Regis Jesuit put up three runs.

Senior Caden Wagner plated the first run with an RBI groundout that cashed in a leadoff double by O’Donnell, followed by a sacrifice by senior Mac Padilla.

The Raiders added a pair in the top of the third inning when pinch runner Sam Doubet and Padilla came home when a popup from Macias landed between second and third base.

Regis Jesuit had a dominant run through the postseason, winning six of its seven contests — suffering only a loss to Mountain Vista on May 31 that necessitated the final game — with its ultra-deep pitching staff leading the way.

The Raiders finished with three playoff shutouts — including back-to-back blankings in Region 5 play — and allowed a total of just 11 runs in five postseason contests.

Thompsen tossed 17 2/3 innings and didn’t surrender an earned run in three appearances, as he gave up just 11 base hits and struck out 24 against eight walks.

REGIS JESUIT 8, CHERRY CREEK 3



Score by innings:

Regis Jesuit 102 410 0 — 8 11 3

Cherry Creek 000 021 0 — 3 5 0

WP — Regis Jesuit: Jacob Thompson (4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Ethan O’Donnell 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Mac Padilla 1-2, run; Caden Wagner 0-4, RBI; Geno Macias 2-4, 2 RBI; Bryce Parsons 1-3, 2 runs; Owen Best 2-3, RBI, run; Mark Perchiazzi 2-0-0-0, Craig Kenny 1-4, 2 RBI; Jacob Thompsen 1-3