LAKEWOOD | Chase Allen wasn’t sure if or when he might pitch Friday on the opening day of the Class 5A Baseball Championship Series.

The junior right-hander got the call from coach Matt Darr in the third inning of Regis Jesuit’s winner’s bracket contest against Cherry Creek and he delivered.

Allen struck out eight and allowed just two hits over five valuable innings in the Raiders’ 6-3 win over the Bruins that sent them into a game of unbeaten teams in the double-elimination tournament.

Regis Jesuit (22-5) will face Grandview (19-8) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at All-City Stadium in all-Aurora contest with the winner taking the pole position in the tournament going into the final weekend.

In the win over Cherry Creek, the Raiders had only two hits, but the first was a big blow from senior Mark Perchiazzi. The third baseman’s three-run homer keyed a four-run opening rally that proved enough to win thanks to Allen, who shut down the Bruins in relief of senior Brent DiBiase.

Senior Patrick Strawbridge turned in another outstanding postseason performance on the mound for Regis Jesuit in an opening 7-0 win over Continental League rival Chaparral.

The right-hander stretched his playoff scoreless streak to 11 1/3 innings as he followed up a seven-inning shutout effort in the regionals against Monarch with 4 1/3 scoreless frames (allowing just two hits) and senior Bradshaw Willis followed him with 2 2/3 spotless innings.

Caden Wagner homered and had two hits, as did Mac Padilla, and Geno Macias, Sam Doubet, Bryce Parsons and Jacob Thompsen each drove in runs as the Raiders had a more comfortable win over the Wolverines than the 8-6 league meeting on May 11.

2019 CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Regis Jesuit 6, Cherry Creek 3

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Cherry Creek 120 000 0 — 3 5 2

Regis Jesuit 401 100 x — 6 2 1

WP — Regis Jesuit: Chase Allen (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Mark Perchiazzi 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, run; Geno Macias 1-3, RBI, run; Mac Padilla 1-2, run; Jacob Thompsen run; Caden Wagner RBI; Ethan O’Donnell run

Regis Jesuit 7, Chaparral 0

Score by innings (r-h-e):

Chaparral 000 000 0 — 0 5 1

Regis Jesuit 304 000 x — 7 7 2

WP — Regis Jesuit: Patrick Strawbridge (4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K). Regis Jesuit hitting: Caden Wagner 2-3, HR, RBI, 2 runs; Mac Padilla 2-4, RBI, run; Geno Macias 1-3, 2B, RBI, run; Sam Doubet 1-3, RBI, run; Jacob Thompsen 1-2, RBI; Bryce Parsons 2 SB, RBI, run; Mark Perchiazzi run