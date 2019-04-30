DENVER | Images from the non-league baseball contest between Grandview and ThunderRidge played on April 29, 2019, at Coors Field. Nolan Biaggi and Peter Goldy combined on a four-hitter and Jackson Vanzee homered to spark a strong offensive output in the Wolves’ 4-2 victory. (Photos by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

